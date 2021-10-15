Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.93. Exelon reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $49.81. 5,738,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

