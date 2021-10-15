F.N.B. Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE FNB opened at $12.01 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F.N.B. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.