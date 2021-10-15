F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FSTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

FSTX opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

