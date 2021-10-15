Family Management Corp Takes $2.66 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,183 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at $78,776,923.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 54,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

