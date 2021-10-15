FaraLand Tops One Day Volume of $2.84 Million (FARA)

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, FaraLand has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One FaraLand coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00004883 BTC on popular exchanges. FaraLand has a market cap of $43.37 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00109905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.57 or 1.00468619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.74 or 0.06176132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002600 BTC.

FaraLand Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,957,499 coins and its circulating supply is 14,304,898 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

Buying and Selling FaraLand

