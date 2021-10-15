Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FERL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,844. Fearless Films has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.
About Fearless Films
