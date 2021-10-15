Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FERL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,844. Fearless Films has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc is an independent service production company, which engages in entertainment services. It specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution. The company was founded by Victor Altomare in 1993 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

