FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

