Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

FEMY has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.45 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14. Femasys has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

