Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.31. 164,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.