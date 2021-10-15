First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in First Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Bancorp by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

