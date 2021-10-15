First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 538,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 333,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

