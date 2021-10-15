First Foundation Advisors Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.95. The company has a market capitalization of $350.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,760,310,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 797,580 shares of company stock valued at $299,602,012. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

