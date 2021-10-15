First Foundation Advisors Has $17.88 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,041,000 after purchasing an additional 101,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.81. 9,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,579. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

