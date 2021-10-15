First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 122,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,797. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 869.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

