First Foundation Advisors Purchases 3,561 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

