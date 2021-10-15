First Foundation Advisors Sells 5,938 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 557,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.58. 86,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,692. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

