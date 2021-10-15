First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $977,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

