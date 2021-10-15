Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FLXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of FLXN opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

