Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

FLO opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

