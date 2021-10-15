Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Fluor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fluor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,701. Fluor has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

