Fmr LLC Has $209.91 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,745 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.98% of Progyny worth $209,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

PGNY opened at $58.29 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,639,396.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock valued at $29,735,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

