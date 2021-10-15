Fmr LLC Sells 179,992 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 179,992 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.11% of Trimble worth $229,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

