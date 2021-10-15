Focus Financial Partners Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOCS. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

