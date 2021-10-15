Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) shares rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 7,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 52,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. (North Carolina) engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. It operate through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

