Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells $12,780.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $12,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $14,220.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

