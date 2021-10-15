Franklin Resources Inc. Has $95.09 Million Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,954 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.38% of Bumble worth $95,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BMBL opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

