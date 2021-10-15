Freicoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $116.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $534,893.25 and approximately $116.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.