FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nuvei Corporation Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NVE)

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nuvei in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nuvei’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.32 million.

