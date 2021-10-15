FY2021 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Lowered by Analyst

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ITT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 108.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.