FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Increased by Analyst

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.