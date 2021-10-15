GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 37,872 Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 237,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its position in Meredith by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 56,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meredith by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, increased their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Meredith stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,341. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

