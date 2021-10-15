Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 846 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $91,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,012,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.05. The company had a trading volume of 213,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.93. The stock has a market cap of $318.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

