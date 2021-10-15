Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of GLPG opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $139.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

