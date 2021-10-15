GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GBL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.21. 8,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,762. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

