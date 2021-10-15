Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,226 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Bill.com worth $141,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,322,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,723,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $4,961,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,395 shares of company stock worth $62,402,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $300.64 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $308.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.96 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

