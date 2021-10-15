Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,459 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $140,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 917.4% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,138,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $20,359,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Ovintiv stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

