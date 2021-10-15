Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pareto Securities lowered Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY remained flat at $$39.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.