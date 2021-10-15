Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -833.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,358. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $799.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

