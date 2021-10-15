Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Up 1.3%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 465,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 727,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10.

