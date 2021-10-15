Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

