Governor DAO (GDAO) One Day Volume Tops $8,660.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $8,660.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00110133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.87 or 0.99736229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.63 or 0.06194681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

