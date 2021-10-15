Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 151.4% in September

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,018.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF remained flat at $$27.48 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.
About Grand City Properties
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.