Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 151.4% in September

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,018.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF remained flat at $$27.48 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

