Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0617 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $2,114.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.00307535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

