Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $628,000 Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3,146.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Toro were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Toro by 4.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $96.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

