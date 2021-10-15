Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

