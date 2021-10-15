Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.88. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.