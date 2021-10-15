Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

