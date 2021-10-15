Horizon Acquisition Co. II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HZON)

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 9,761 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,241% compared to the average daily volume of 417 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $19,380,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $7,038,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZON remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 2,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

