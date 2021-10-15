HSBC’s (HSBC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 172,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. HSBC has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,219,435 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,772,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

