Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hulic stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Hulic has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

